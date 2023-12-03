Louisville women’s basketball dominate North Carolina A&T

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The UofL women’s basketball team were in control from the jump in Sunday afternoon’s 80-40 win over North Carolina A&T.

Five Cardinals: Jayda Curry (12), Merissah Russell (11), Kiki Jefferson (11), Eylia Love (10) and Olivia Cochran (10) scored in double digits with Nyla Harris finishing just one point shy of double figures. Love pulled down 10 rebounds to make it a double-double for her.

The Aggies were led by Maleia Bracone’s 11. She was the only player to score in double figures for NCA&T.

The Cards outperformed the Aggies by every metric. UofL had a 45-23 rebounding margin, with a 23-5 gap on the offensive glass. UofL had 21 assists to NCA&T’s eight, six blocks to three, 16 steals to five and committed 17 turnovers to the Aggies’ 31.

Louisville shot 44.3% from the field, including 32% from downtown.

Louisville improves to 8-1 on the season and are back in action Sunday, Dec. 10 hosting rival UK.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.