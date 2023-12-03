Louisville’s offense sputters in ACC Championship loss

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WAVE) - UofL could never quite get the offense going in Saturday’s ACC Championship game and while the defense did well to keep a wounded Florida State offense in check, the Seminoles made just enough plays to come away with a 16-6 win.

It was an ugly first half.

As rain started to fall at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, neither team could make any headway, picking up 10 first downs combined compared to 11 punts.

Led by third string quarterback, true freshman Brock Glenn, the Noles entered the locker room with a 3-0 lead, the lowest scoring first half in ACC Championship game history.

In the third quarter, the offense picked up, with both teams outgaining their first half totals in the quarter alone.

Florida State struck with the first big play of the game in the form of a 73-yard Lawrence Toafili run to get to the two-yard line where he punched it into the end zone one play later.

That two-play, 42 second drive came immediately following the first sign of life the Cards had shown when they drove 71 yards on 13 plays to set up a game-tying Brock Travelstead field goal.

The Cards had a glimmer of hope when, trailing by four, they blocked a punt to set up first down on the Seminoles’ 12, but Jack Plummer’s pass was intercepted in the end zone by Tatum Bethune.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.