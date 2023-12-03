Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Louisville’s offense sputters in ACC Championship loss

The Louisville Cardinals fell 16-6 in Saturday's ACC Championship.
The Louisville Cardinals fell 16-6 in Saturday's ACC Championship.(WAVE)
By Derek Brightwell
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 11:40 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WAVE) - UofL could never quite get the offense going in Saturday’s ACC Championship game and while the defense did well to keep a wounded Florida State offense in check, the Seminoles made just enough plays to come away with a 16-6 win.

It was an ugly first half.

As rain started to fall at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, neither team could make any headway, picking up 10 first downs combined compared to 11 punts.

Led by third string quarterback, true freshman Brock Glenn, the Noles entered the locker room with a 3-0 lead, the lowest scoring first half in ACC Championship game history.

In the third quarter, the offense picked up, with both teams outgaining their first half totals in the quarter alone.

Florida State struck with the first big play of the game in the form of a 73-yard Lawrence Toafili run to get to the two-yard line where he punched it into the end zone one play later.

That two-play, 42 second drive came immediately following the first sign of life the Cards had shown when they drove 71 yards on 13 plays to set up a game-tying Brock Travelstead field goal.

The Cards had a glimmer of hope when, trailing by four, they blocked a punt to set up first down on the Seminoles’ 12, but Jack Plummer’s pass was intercepted in the end zone by Tatum Bethune.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The dog abandoned at Bourbon City Dog Park last month has been adopted.
Dog abandoned at Bardstown dog park has been adopted
1 dead, 1 injured after single-vehicle crash in Shively
Oldham teacher reassigned over ‘inappropriate communication’
FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov....
State lottery allows ‘winners’ to keep the money after posting wrong Powerball numbers
The LMPD anonymous tip line is (502) 574-LMPD
Man in hospital after shooting near Okolona neighborhood

Latest News

Trinity pulls away from Bryan Station for 6A State Championship
Christian Academy completed a dominant postseason run Saturday with a 41-16 win over Bell...
CAL brings home second straight KHSAA Class 3A State Championship
UofL head coach Dani Busboom Kelly.
Louisville sweeps its way to ninth Sweet 16
UofL volleyball head coach Dani Busboom Kelly
Cards come back for win after dropping the first set to Wright State