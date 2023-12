LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man has died after a shooting in the Russell neighborhood Saturday evening.

Around 7 p.m. in he 2400 block of Elliott Avenue, just east of Elliott Park, officers found a man with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

There are no suspects at this time, but the homicide unit is investigating.

