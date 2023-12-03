Man in hospital after shooting in Portland neighborhood
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 9:13 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital after a shooting in the Portland neighborhood Sunday.
Louisville Metro police said officers were called to the cross street of 30th and Griffith Streets around 8 a.m. where they found a man who had been shot.
LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said the man was taken to UofL Hospital where he is expected to survive.
The Non-Fatal Shooting Unit is handling the investigation. There are no suspects.
Anyone with information can call the anonymous tip line at (502)574-LMPD (5673) or use the LMPD Crime Tip Portal.
Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.