Man in hospital after shooting in Portland neighborhood

(WAVE)
By Samantha Murray
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 9:13 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital after a shooting in the Portland neighborhood Sunday.

Louisville Metro police said officers were called to the cross street of 30th and Griffith Streets around 8 a.m. where they found a man who had been shot.

LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said the man was taken to UofL Hospital where he is expected to survive.

The Non-Fatal Shooting Unit is handling the investigation. There are no suspects.

Anyone with information can call the anonymous tip line at (502)574-LMPD (5673) or use the LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

