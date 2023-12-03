LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Non-profits are working to make underserved Louisville neighborhoods more attractive and affordable to live in.

The Smoketown Community Land Trust officially launched Saturday.

A community land trust is an organization that owns land with the goal of keeping the cost of living down even when a neighborhood starts seeing higher levels of investment. They basically fight the effects of gentrification.

The president of the of the new Smoketown CLT said it was important to see so much support from the people who live there.

“It’s such a rich history up here in Smoketown so to have the community pride and the connected-ness of the community is very important,” Shavonda Stoner said. “It’s heartfelt. The richness of Smoketown goes very far so it’s a beautiful thing to see the community come out and support.”

The Smoketown Community Land Trust will also protect and create affordable housing in the Russell neighborhood.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.