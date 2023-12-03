Trees planted in Louisville neighborhoods

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Parts of the Germantown, Schnitzelburg and Paristown neighborhoods are a little bit greener. District 15 Councilwoman Jennifer Chappell secured funding to get 125 trees planted in the neighborhoods.

She and a group of volunteers worked to put them in the ground Saturday.

It wasn’t just about making the communities prettier, but it also brought the people who live in them together.

“Tree planting and events like this truly bring our community together,” District 6 Councilman Phillip Baker said. “The same way we have roots in the trees, the same way we have roots in all of our districts.

“When we think about the sustainability and our health and just being able to come together for one goal is always great and know who are neighbors are.”

Councilman Baker has spearheaded similar efforts in the Shelby Park and Park Hill neighborhoods. Trees in cities have been proven to reduce air pollution, improve people’s immune systems and decrease stress levels.

