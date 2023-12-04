Contact Troubleshooters
2 killed, 1 critically injured in Chickasaw neighborhood house fire

(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff and Julia Huffman
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 7:55 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An early morning fire that broke out in the Chickasaw neighborhood has left two people dead and another person hospitalized with serious injuries.

Louisville fire crews responded to a heavy working fire in the 1100 block of Cecil Avenue around 5:47 a.m. Firefighters went through the front door and second-story window where they rescued three people.

LFD Chief Brian O’Neill said the two people who died were an adult and a juvenile. O’Neill said the third person was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital and was listed in critical condition.

Louisville Fire Captain Donovan Sims said it took 30 firefighters 24 minutes to bring the fire under control. No firefighters were injured responding to the fire. Others who were inside the home were able to get out and are OK.

The fire is under investigation by Louisville Arson, who determined the fire began in the living room on the first floor in the front of the home.

LFD Major Bobby Cooper said officials do believe the cause of the fire was an accident and said a space heater appears to be involved. O’Neill said the house is not a total loss and is salvageable.

Autopsies are scheduled for the two victims.

Watch the full statement below

FULL STATEMENT: Louisville Fire Chief answers questions about deadly fire that killed 2, injured 1

