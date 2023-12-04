Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Applications open for 2024 Pegasus Parade

By Quenton Robertson
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 5:38 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Applications are now open for the 2024 Pegasus Parade, according to a release

The Kentucky Derby Festival is looking for applicants in the following categories: equestrians, specialty units, marching bands, inflatables and floats.

Organizers said the parade will return to Broadway on Sunday, April 28, 2024, at 3 p.m.

The theme for the parade is “Celebrating Derby 150″ to honor the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby, according to the release.

Floats will compete for various awards based on originality, eye appeal, theme representation, animation, attention to detail and enthusiasm. Marching bands will play music based on the theme and other marching units will have themed costumes.

The deadline to apply to be a participant in the Pegasus Parade is Jan. 31, 2024. For more information and to apply, click or tap here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov....
State lottery allows ‘winners’ to keep the money after posting wrong Powerball numbers
Man in hospital after shooting in Portland neighborhood
A family is demanding answers after a 5-year-old girl was left alone on a school bus for hours...
5-year-old left alone on school bus for hours, father says
The dog abandoned at Bourbon City Dog Park last month has been adopted.
Dog abandoned at Bardstown dog park has been adopted
2 killed, 1 critically injured in Chickasaw neighborhood house fire

Latest News

Drag Queens from Louisville took to the ice Sunday to show off their skating skills as part of...
Drag Queens on Ice returns to Paristown
The non-profit held its charity pajama party and holiday market Sunday. Everyone dressed up in...
Santa’s Little Helpers Inc. supports foster kids
The Old Louisville Historical Society held walking tours of its iconic Victorian homes decked...
Old Louisville Historical Society holds holiday walking tours
Santa made an appearance at the annual Kosair for Kids Christmas part to spread holiday cheer.
Kosair for Kids spread holiday cheer with annual Christmas party