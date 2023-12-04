Applications open for 2024 Pegasus Parade

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Applications are now open for the 2024 Pegasus Parade, according to a release

The Kentucky Derby Festival is looking for applicants in the following categories: equestrians, specialty units, marching bands, inflatables and floats.

Organizers said the parade will return to Broadway on Sunday, April 28, 2024, at 3 p.m.

The theme for the parade is “Celebrating Derby 150″ to honor the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby, according to the release.

Floats will compete for various awards based on originality, eye appeal, theme representation, animation, attention to detail and enthusiasm. Marching bands will play music based on the theme and other marching units will have themed costumes.

The deadline to apply to be a participant in the Pegasus Parade is Jan. 31, 2024. For more information and to apply, click or tap here.

