Coroner identifies man, child killed in Chickasaw neighborhood house fire

Louisville firefighters were called Monday morning to Cecil Avenue.
By WAVE Staff and Julia Huffman
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 7:55 AM EST|Updated: Dec. 4, 2023 at 10:00 AM EST
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County coroner released the names of the man and child who were killed in the Chickasaw neighborhood house fire that broke out Monday.

Kakozi Alinoti, 7, and Micheli Lwangila, 65, died before they could be taken to the hospital.

Louisville fire crews responded to a heavy working fire in the 1100 block of Cecil Avenue around 5:47 a.m. Firefighters went through the front door and second-story window where they rescued Alinoti, Lwangila, and a third person.

O’Neill said the third person was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital and was listed in critical condition.

Louisville Fire Captain Donovan Sims said it took 30 firefighters 24 minutes to bring the fire under control. No firefighters were injured responding to the fire. Others who were inside the home were able to get out and are OK.

The fire is under investigation by Louisville Arson, who determined the fire began in the living room on the first floor in the front of the home.

LFD Major Bobby Cooper said officials do believe the cause of the fire was an accident and said a space heater appears to be involved. O’Neill said the house is not a total loss and is salvageable.

Watch the full statement below

FULL STATEMENT: Louisville Fire Chief answers questions about deadly fire that killed 2, injured 1

