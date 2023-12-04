Contact Troubleshooters
Drag Queens on Ice returns to Paristown

Drag Queens from Louisville took to the ice Sunday to show off their skating skills as part of Paristown's Fête De Noël celebration.
By WAVE Staff and Derek Brightwell
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 11:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There was some holiday magic Sunday in Paristown.

Drag Queens on Ice returned as part of Fête De Noël celebration. In addition to Queens from around WAVE Country, MILK and Dusty Ray Bottoms, both of whom have been contestants on Ru Paul’s Drag Race, were out showing off their skating skills.

Paristown Director of Business Development Jeanne Hilt talked about the atmosphere Sunday.

“Happy, joyful, kind of loving, and community,” Hilt said. “You know everybody is choosing to be here. It’s just a wonderful spirit here in Paristown at our Fête De Noël. We’ve got our fabulous local Queens who are here and they’re just so much fun. It’s a great night.”

The event benefitted the Kentuckiana Pride Foundation Fête De Noël continues throughout December.

