Family makes annual ‘Hanksgiving’ donation to Norton Children’s Hospital in memory of son

By Julia Huffman
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 1:50 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One Louisville family chooses to honor the memory of their son by making annual donations to Norton Children’s Hospital.

Hank Sutherland was a patient in the hospital’s Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU). He died in 2020.

The family said they fondly remember the blankets and other comfort items that were provided when Hank was a patient.

Since the loss of Hank, the Sutherland family has strived to give back and help patients and families staying at Norton through their yearly “Hanksgiving” donation of toys, blankets, and care items.


