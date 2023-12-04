FORECAST: Another shower chance on Tuesday

WEATHER HEADLINES

Clouds break up this evening, cold overnight

Small shower chance Tuesday morning, higher chance by evening

Sunshine returns by late week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’ll see a few breaks in the clouds this evening, allowing temperatures to drop into the 30s heading into Tuesday morning.

Scattered rain showers will move in during the Tuesday morning commute, briefly mixed with non-impactful sleet at times. After a midday break from the rain, additional showers will work in Tuesday afternoon and evening, with highs in the 40s.

Any remaining showers in the area late Tuesday night will be departing, potentially leaving behind a flurry or two as we get closer to Wednesday morning. Temperatures will drop into the 30s by then.

Wednesday is another cool and mainly cloudy day. Despite a small flurry chance early in the day, highs will work back into the 40s by the afternoon on Wednesday.

Sunshine is back on Thursday as high pressure takes control of our weather. We’ll see highs back near 60 degrees by Friday, but that warmth comes at a price as rain and thunder are likely on Saturday, possibly ending as a brief round of rain/snow mix or even snow showers early Sunday morning.

We’ll keep an eye on that setup, but it does not look terribly impactful at this time.

