FORECAST: Some chilly showers rolling in this morning

Light rain showers this morning

Some sun peeks by the after afternoon

More likely rain (or flurries) Tuesday PM/Night

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A small low pressure will spin through WAVE Country this morning and midday. A few ice pellets or snow flakes may mix in at the start, but much of this will be a plain chilly rain setup. It won’t last long with much of the precip to the east after lunch. Some breaks in the clouds around sunset will hold into the overnight tonight...allowing temperatures to ease down into the 30s for lows.

Another wave of moisture arrives on Tuesday with more spotty chilly showers. Highs generally into the mid 40s to near 50 closer to the city. Spotty rain showers will ease down in coverage into Tuesday night. A few areas could see enough cold air for a few snow flurries to fly but no impacts expected.

Chill air will hold on Wednesday before we prepare for a significant warming trend for the rest of the week. Unfortunately, such a surge of warmth is going to feed another strong system into our area. Expect rain and wind to increase on Saturday with perhaps thunderstorms into Saturday night. We will end up on the colder side of the system Sunday which, as it stands now, could allow for a brief change from rain to snow.

Stay close to the forecast updates as the week evolves.

