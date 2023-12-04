FORECAST: Spotty sleet/snow/rain this afternoon

WEATHER HEADLINES

Spotty areas of light rain/sleet/snow through 2 p.m.

Drier weather toward the late afternoon

More very light mix Tuesday with flurries Tuesday night

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Chilly rain (mixed with sleet) will pass through during the lunch hour into the early afternoon.

A drying period will then take over later in the day with perhaps a peek or two of sunshine before sunset. Some breaks in the clouds around sunset will hold into the overnight tonight...allowing temperatures to ease down into the 30s for lows.

Another wave of moisture arrives on Tuesday with more spotty chilly showers. Highs generally into the mid-40s to near 50 closer to the city.

Spotty rain showers will ease down in coverage into Tuesday night. A few areas could see enough cold air for a few snow flurries to fly but no impacts expected.

