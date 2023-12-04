Former UofL President Donald Swain dies at 92

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The University of Louisville is remembering former president Donald Swain, who died last week at the age of 92.

Swain served as president from 1981 until his retirement in 1995. The University sent the following letter on behalf of Swain’s death, detailing some of his accomplishments as president.

“Under his watch, UofL began the transformation from an urban commuter school to the Research 1 powerhouse it is today. Early in his presidency, he established an agreement with Humana Corporation and University of Louisville Hospital.

In 1981, he directed the football program to become self-sufficient, which eventually led to creation of the UofL Athletic Association. In 1983, the university launched its first private fundraising campaign, the Quest for Excellence, which secured $61 million – well above its $40 million target – in private support. He worked with philanthropist H. Charles Grawemeyer to create the University of Louisville Grawemeyer Award for Music Composition, the most prestigious prize in its field. The Grawemeyer program grew to include awards in five areas.

President Swain was credited with increasing the hiring of minority faculty and staff, and he appointed the Task Force on the Status of Women, which led to more than $1.1 million in salary adjustments approved by his successor, John Shumaker.

He also worked to strengthen the university’s endowment, which grew tenfold, from $18 million to $183 million. During his tenure, UofL erected more than a dozen new buildings, including the Student Activities Center and the College of Business.”

UofL said in addition to his list of achievements, many will remember Swain as a man who loved his family.

