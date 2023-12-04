Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Jeffersonville business owner arrested, charged with theft, corrupt business influence

Frankie Garrett
Frankie Garrett(ISP)
By Samantha Murray
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 5:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - Indiana State Police arrested a Jeffersonville business owner on charges of theft and corrupt business influence Monday.

ISP spokesperson Carey Huls said the investigation began in December 2021 when an ISP detective received information about possible illegal activity by the owner of Garrett General Grocery, Frankie Lee Garrett.

Huls said after looking through business and tax documents, the detective and the Indiana Department of Revenue believed Garrett did not report over $40,000 of taxable sales between 2019 and 2023.

Garrett was arrested Monday. He is charged with corrupt business influence, five counts of theft and five counts of failure to remit sales tax.

He is expected back in court Jan. 31.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov....
State lottery allows ‘winners’ to keep the money after posting wrong Powerball numbers
Man in hospital after shooting in Portland neighborhood
A family is demanding answers after a 5-year-old girl was left alone on a school bus for hours...
5-year-old left alone on school bus for hours, father says
The dog abandoned at Bourbon City Dog Park last month has been adopted.
Dog abandoned at Bardstown dog park has been adopted
2 killed, 1 critically injured in Chickasaw neighborhood house fire

Latest News

(Left) Amber Hall
‘Like they dumped their garbage’: Troubleshooters investigate death after hospital visit
Applications open for 2024 Pegasus Parade
Stopher Elementary goes for World Record of longest cereal box domino chain
Stopher Elementary attempts World Record for longest cereal box domino chain
University of Louisville (UofL)
Former UofL President Donald Swain dies at 92