Jeffersonville business owner arrested, charged with theft, corrupt business influence

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - Indiana State Police arrested a Jeffersonville business owner on charges of theft and corrupt business influence Monday.

ISP spokesperson Carey Huls said the investigation began in December 2021 when an ISP detective received information about possible illegal activity by the owner of Garrett General Grocery, Frankie Lee Garrett.

Huls said after looking through business and tax documents, the detective and the Indiana Department of Revenue believed Garrett did not report over $40,000 of taxable sales between 2019 and 2023.

Garrett was arrested Monday. He is charged with corrupt business influence, five counts of theft and five counts of failure to remit sales tax.

He is expected back in court Jan. 31.

