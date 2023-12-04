Contact Troubleshooters
Jury selection begins in trial of man charged in Olive Garden homicide

Devone Briggs is charged with murder in the shooting death of Jose Munoz, 25 at the Okolona...
Devone Briggs is charged with murder in the shooting death of Jose Munoz, 25 at the Okolona Olive Garden restaurant on Feb. 23, 2019.(Source: WAVE 3 News)
By WAVE Staff and Samantha Murray
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 4:32 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jury selection got underway Monday in the trial of a man charged in a deadly shooting at a Louisville Olive Garden

Devone Briggs is charged with the murder of Jose Munoz.

The shooting happened in February 2019 at the Olive Garden on the Outer Loop, near Jefferson Mall.

Officials found Munoz shot, and he later died from his injuries at UofL Hospital.

According to reports, Briggs got into an argument with Munoz before pulling a gun and intentionally shooting him.

