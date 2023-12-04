LFD: 2 dead, 1 injured after Chickasaw neighborhood home catches fire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Fire Department confirmed two people have died and one person was taken to a hospital after a house in the Chickasaw neighborhood caught on fire.

LFD crews were called to the 1100 block of Cecil Avenue on Monday at 5:47 a.m. and got there in three minutes.

Heavy fire was coming from a 1.5 story home and there were still people inside. Firefighters removed three victims from the home after quickly making it through the front door and second story window, according to a release.

It took about 24 minutes for 30 firefighters to get the fire under control with multiple handlines.

No firefighters were hurt and arson investigators are currently working to figure out what caused the fire.

