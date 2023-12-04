‘Like they dumped their garbage’: Troubleshooters investigate death after hospital visit

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - You see it when you drive down Poplar Level Road, next to the bus stop in front of Norton Audubon Hospital. A pink cross with the name Amber Hall.

”She was our first-born niece, and we loved her,” Amber’s aunt Lisa Baggett said.

Amber Hall’s family has been trying to get to the bottom of a mystery.

”It’s been a total mess,” Baggett said. “I’ve been so upset. Whole family, so upset. We’re in shock.”

The mystery started with Amber’s ambulance ride to Audubon Hospital on Sept. 6 and ended on Sept. 8 when she was found dead at the bus stop near the main entrance.

”She woke up, and her stomach was hurting,” Baggett said. “And she said she was having problems breathing later in the day, and she went to Audubon Hospital by ambulance. She was out in the waiting room eight hours before they took her back. I spoke with her all day off and on.”

Believing she’d been admitted, they never heard from her the next day. Then the following morning on Sept. 8, they got a visit from the coroner.

”Coroner said they found her at 7:30 a.m. deceased by there, and she had been dead for a while,” Baggett said.

They said all the hospital would tell them was that Amber had been discharged. They put up a poster seeking witnesses at the bus stop where she was found dead. Two witnesses came forward. They didn’t want to be identified out of fear of retaliation. They were driving by the bus stop at dusk when they said they saw security guards putting a wheelchair back into a van marked ‘Hospital Security.’

“We saw two guys walking from the bus stop to the van pushing an empty wheelchair,” one of them said. “And there was somebody wrapped up in a blanket leaning up against the side of the bus stop. They got in the van very fast. He just threw that wheelchair in the back, hit the button, and when it popped back up they still drove off.”

“Which suggests to you?” they were asked.

“They wanted to get away from the bus stop as fast as possible,” a witness said.

The next morning they snapped photos of the commotion around the bus stop death from the hospital room of the patient they were visiting.

”It’s sad,” a witness said. “I wish I could’ve done more. Maybe when I saw them pushing the wheelchair, ask questions. Take more pictures. Check on them.”

”Once the witness came forward about her being dumped at the bus stop, it opened our eyes a lot,” Amber’s aunt Sherry Bastin said. “And they didn’t admit to doing that until we went in and told them that we had a witness that saw what they did. With a little 90-pound girl, and if she was in good condition, why would you need a wheelchair to take her down there, and why would it take two of you to put her in the van to take her down there?”

They say when Amber didn’t take her liver disease medication Lactulose, she suffered an ammonia imbalance in her blood and became incoherent, so if she went that long without it, it would’ve left her dangerously delirious.

”It’s so sad to sit there and die alone in that way and just have somebody shove you out of the hospital, somewhere you’re going for help,” Baggett said. “I can’t imagine what she was thinking if she was even in her right mind.”

It appeared she wasn’t in her right mind.

WAVE Troubleshooters requested the coroner’s report, which listed Amber’s cause of death as “acute and chronic substance abuse.

”She had a blood-alcohol level of .33% and a slightly higher than therapeutic dose level of tramadol, an opioid used to treat severe pain. The family wonders how she got booze after being taken by wheelchair to the same bus stop where she was found dead. Did she drink herself to death, incoherent from ammonia buildup, out of despair of not being treated, in severe pain?

Norton responded with this emailed statement:

Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this difficult time.

Patient care is at the forefront of all we do. Due to privacy laws, we are not able to comment on a specific patient’s care.

We can tell you that patients are discharged from the Emergency Department once a provider examines the patient, provides necessary medical treatment, and determines that inpatient hospitalization is unnecessary.

The hospital’s statement was shared with the family. It didn’t wipe away the tears.

”Her smile, her laughter, and every time she would leave, no matter what, even if for an hour, she would always say I love you to everyone,” Bastin said.

”I’m a cancer survivor and I’m home, disabled, and she was just there with me every day,” Baggett said. “I really miss her. It’s just so sad they treat people that way.”

“I think they didn’t want to treat her because they thought she was a frequent flyer and they just wanted to get rid of her,” Bastin said.

“It’s like they dumped their garbage on the streets,” Baggett said. ‘Like they took their garbage to the curb and just left it there.”

Amber’s family has retained the attorney WAVE interviewed in our first report on this issue, Hans Poppe, who won a $2.3 million patient dumping verdict in Kentucky. I called him last week and he had no comment yet because he’s still compiling information.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.