Louisvillians invited to leave holiday greetings for ‘Holiday Cards for Heroes’ program

(KSWO)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 2:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new program was launched Monday for active duty service members and veterans to receive holiday greetings.

Congressman Morgan McGarvey (KY-03) announced his “Holiday Cards for Heroes” program for the 2023 holiday season, where Louisvillians are invited to leave their holiday greetings at his Louisville office.

“The holiday season is often a time to gather with our friends and loved ones, but many service members and veterans won’t have that opportunity this year,” McGarvey said. “My brother is currently stationed overseas and, while grateful for his service, we missed having him with us for Thanksgiving. That’s why I’m honored to lead this effort to connect our service members to our community, and I hope Louisvillians join me in sending heartfelt messages to the hardworking Americans proudly serving our country to spread some holiday cheer.”

A holiday card drop box can be found inside McGarvey’s district office at the Romano L. Mazzoli Federal Building, Suite 216, 600 Dr Martin Luther King Jr Pl, Louisville, KY, 40202.

Jefferson County Public Schools District students are invited to participate in the program as well.

