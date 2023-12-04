Man charged after trying to bite LMPD officer while being handcuffed; police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is behind bars after Louisville Metro police said he drunkenly got into a fight and attempted to hurt an officer.

On Saturday, officers responded to the intersection of East Market Street and South Brook Street, where a metro public safety officer said 42-year-old Aaron Searcy pulled a knife on someone during a fight.

An arrest citation said Searcy was highly intoxicated and could not stand up on his own. Officers called EMS due to Searcy’s level of intoxication.

When officers tried to help Searcy on the stretcher, he shouted “I’m not going to the hospital” and tried to bite the officer’s hand.

The citation said Searcy would yank away from officers every time they tried to handcuff him. He was eventually tased after he continued to try and bite the officer’s hand.

Searcy was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital to be evaluated. He was charged with disorderly conduct, public intoxication, attempted assault on a police officer and resisting arrest.

He appeared in court Monday and his bond was set at $5,000. Searcy is due back in court Dec. 12.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.