Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Man charged after trying to bite LMPD officer while being handcuffed; police say

Aaron Searcy
Aaron Searcy(LMDC)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 3:51 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is behind bars after Louisville Metro police said he drunkenly got into a fight and attempted to hurt an officer.

On Saturday, officers responded to the intersection of East Market Street and South Brook Street, where a metro public safety officer said 42-year-old Aaron Searcy pulled a knife on someone during a fight.

An arrest citation said Searcy was highly intoxicated and could not stand up on his own. Officers called EMS due to Searcy’s level of intoxication.

When officers tried to help Searcy on the stretcher, he shouted “I’m not going to the hospital” and tried to bite the officer’s hand.

The citation said Searcy would yank away from officers every time they tried to handcuff him. He was eventually tased after he continued to try and bite the officer’s hand.

Searcy was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital to be evaluated. He was charged with disorderly conduct, public intoxication, attempted assault on a police officer and resisting arrest.

He appeared in court Monday and his bond was set at $5,000. Searcy is due back in court Dec. 12.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov....
State lottery allows ‘winners’ to keep the money after posting wrong Powerball numbers
Man in hospital after shooting in Portland neighborhood
A family is demanding answers after a 5-year-old girl was left alone on a school bus for hours...
5-year-old left alone on school bus for hours, father says
The dog abandoned at Bourbon City Dog Park last month has been adopted.
Dog abandoned at Bardstown dog park has been adopted
Police say 30-year-old Vladislav Deshkovich stabbed his mother, 52-year-old Inna Deshkovich,...
Police say man stabbed his mother in the neck multiple times, killing her

Latest News

Derby City Gaming Downtown opens Wednesday, Dec. 6
New gaming business expected to attract more people to downtown Louisville
Louisvillians invited to leave holiday greetings for ‘Holiday Cards for Heroes’ program
Family gives annual “Hanksgiving” donation in memory of their son
Family makes annual ‘Hanksgiving’ donation to Norton Children’s Hospital in memory of son
New Louisville VA Hospital places final steel beam, still years from completion
New Louisville VA Hospital places final steel beam, still years from completion