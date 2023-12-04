Contact Troubleshooters
New gaming business expected to attract more people to downtown Louisville

Derby City Gaming Downtown opens Wednesday, Dec. 6
Derby City Gaming Downtown opens Wednesday, Dec. 6
By David Mattingly
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 3:54 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Immediately across the street from the International Convention Center, Derby City Gaming brings new flash and pizzazz to a corner of downtown.

City leaders already have their hopes set on bringing more.

”People will see the success that organizations like Derby City Gaming and Churchill Downs can have in downtown Louisville, and that will give them confidence to make further investments,” Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg said.

Building on the already robust traffic of convention visitors and tourists,  the new Derby City Gaming offers sports betting and simulcasting, multiple dining choices, bars and lounges and 500 Historic Horseracing Machines.

The slot machine-like devices are proven profit makers at places like Derby City Gaming’s Popular Level Road location.

”They’ve got about 1300 machines there (Popular Level). And in September, the amount of wagering that took place, there was more than $192 million,” Steve Bittenbender, analyst and writer for BetKentucky.com, said. “They ended up going downtown and that’s because they see that, as a facility, that could help them compete against the likes of Caesars Southern Indiana.”

More people downtown create more opportunity to rebuild an environment for business, depressed after protests and a pandemic.

”And it really is helping to drive the conversation with the Mayor’s office and with the state,” Louisville Downtown Partnership Executive Director Rebecca Fleischaker said, “about needed funds for residential conversion of office spaces and how we improve our public spaces as well.”

