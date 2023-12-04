Contact Troubleshooters
Old Louisville Historical Society holds holiday walking tours

The Old Louisville Historical Society held walking tours of its iconic Victorian homes decked out for the Christmas season.
By WAVE Staff and Derek Brightwell
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 7:38 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Some people celebrated the holidays by looking at the past.

Ten houses were on display.

“The house is just stunning,” Amy Berns, who toured the homes, said. “It’s so warm. You can just feel the life in it and the way the volunteers and the family have kept it in immaculate condition. The woodwork is beautiful. Everything about it was just so warm.”

Old Louisville is home to the country’s largest collection of Victorian mansions.

