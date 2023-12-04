Old Louisville Historical Society holds holiday walking tours

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Some people celebrated the holidays by looking at the past.

The Old Louisville Historical Society held walking tours of its iconic Victorian homes decked out for the Christmas season.

Ten houses were on display.

“The house is just stunning,” Amy Berns, who toured the homes, said. “It’s so warm. You can just feel the life in it and the way the volunteers and the family have kept it in immaculate condition. The woodwork is beautiful. Everything about it was just so warm.”

Old Louisville is home to the country’s largest collection of Victorian mansions.

