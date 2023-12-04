Contact Troubleshooters
Santa’s Little Helpers Inc. supports foster kids

By WAVE Staff and Derek Brightwell
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 10:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Santa’s Little Helpers let everyone enjoy a Christmas morning while supporting foster children.

The non-profit held its charity pajama party and holiday market Sunday. Everyone dressed up in their favorite holiday jammies to shop, decorate cookies and, of course, meet with Jolly Ol’ Saint Nick.

The group has been collecting donations for foster children for six years but this was its third time doing a big holiday market and celebration.

“We found out people wanted to get involved so this was a way for people to get involved with what we’re doing and we just try to make sure that foster kids in residential facilities get something for Christmas and everybody can use a new pair of pajamas,” Michelle Williams, Santa’s Little Helpers Inc. founder said.

The non-profit is accepting pajama donations through Dec. 16. You can drop them off at the Louisville Indoor Racquet Club on West Port Road, Chuck and Mike’s Tennis Shop on Herr Lane and Altar’d State in Oxmoor Mall.

