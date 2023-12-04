Contact Troubleshooters
SnowTALK! Blog 12/4/23

WAVE Weather Blog
WAVE Weather Blog(wavenews)
By Brian Goode
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 9:52 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -

Some patchy areas of sleet mixed in with the rain this morning. This will become a chilly rain for the rest of the day with a drying period expected by this afternoon. We could even score a few peeks of sunshine before the day is overl.

Another feature will drop in Tuesday into Wednesday. This one looks to start off with some light rain but could end as snow flurries later Tuesday night into early Wednesday.

A warmer pattern develops after that with our next focus on a larger storm system toward the weekend.

More on that in today’s video.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

