SnowTALK! Blog 12/4/23

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -

Some patchy areas of sleet mixed in with the rain this morning. This will become a chilly rain for the rest of the day with a drying period expected by this afternoon. We could even score a few peeks of sunshine before the day is overl.

Another feature will drop in Tuesday into Wednesday. This one looks to start off with some light rain but could end as snow flurries later Tuesday night into early Wednesday.

A warmer pattern develops after that with our next focus on a larger storm system toward the weekend.

