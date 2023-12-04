Contact Troubleshooters
Stopher Elementary attempts World Record for longest cereal box domino chain

By Samantha Murray
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 5:36 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Stopher Elementary recently hosted their yearly cereal drive with Dare to Care, with the goal of getting 14,000 boxes to go for the World Record for the longest cereal box domino chain.

Last year, the school tried for the same record with 8,000 boxes, but the boxes did not fall in an unbroken chain reaction.

Guinness World Records accepted this year’s Stopher Elementary’s application, and on Monday, the school rallied together to create the domino chain with thousands of boxes of cereal. The whole school gathered in the auditorium to watch the event.

All was going well. Box after box came down to the excited screams of students when just about halfway through, the domino chain came to a halt.

A student had to come over and push down the stalled box to restart the chain.

While the world record hopes ended with that box, the students, staff and parents kept cheering as the rest of the cereal fell down without a hitch.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

