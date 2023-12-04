Contact Troubleshooters
Winningest Kentucky basketball coach Billy Hicks dies

Hicks spent 38 years coaching high school boys basketball in the state.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 8:56 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The winningest coach in Kentucky basketball has died.

The Scott County Coroner says an ambulance was called to Billy Hicks’ home after 11 p.m. Sunday.

He was taken to a Georgetown hospital, where he later died. The coroner says the cause of death appears to be natural causes.

Hicks spent 38 years coaching high school boys basketball in the state. Twenty-five of those years were spent at Scott County High School.

He retired from coaching in March 2019.

A basketball tournament in his name, the Billy Hicks Classic, is happening this week at Great Crossing and Scott County High School.

Scott County Schools released this statement about the passing of Hicks:

Scott County Schools and the Scott County High School family are grieving the loss of beloved long-time basketball coach Billy Hicks. On the court, Coach Hicks was the winningest coach in Kentucky high school basketball history but his true greatness was in the strength of his character off the court.

As an educator and friend, Coach Hicks was a leader of men whose legacy and salt-of-the earth kindness will forever be cherished by Scott County Schools. We express our deepest sympathy to his wife Betsy, daughter Ashley Johnson and her husband Jed, as well as his grandson and favorite fishing buddy.

After much discussion, the Billy Hicks Classic basketball tournament scheduled to begin on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 will proceed as planned. Family and friends closest to Coach Hicks believe this is what he would have wanted and that continuing in his honor will be an appropriate tribute to the game and community he held dear.

Cardinal basketball, Scott County High School, Scott County Schools, and the entire Scott County community are better for having known and loved our own Coach Billy Hicks.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

