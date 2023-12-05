2 drivers dead after head-on crash on Taylorsville Lake Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A head-on crash on Taylorsville Lake Road has left two drivers dead.

The crash happened Tuesday around 12:30 p.m. in the 5800 block of Taylorsville Lake Road after one of the vehicles crossed the center line.

Louisville Metro spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said both drivers died before they could be taken to the hospital.

No other information was released. This is an ongoing investigation.

