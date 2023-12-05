Contact Troubleshooters
2023 WAVE Angel-A-Thon sees $137,500 worth of donations

Make a donation to the 2023 WAVE Angel-A-Thon
By WAVE Staff
Updated: 17 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Each year, WAVE News partners with the Salvation Army to promote and volunteer for Angel Tree.

The program provides toys, clothing and food to families in need each Christmas.

This year’s Angel-A-Thon was held on Dec. 5 from 6 a.m. until 8 p.m. The money raised will allow the Salvation Army to purchase toys, clothes and other items for children whose “angels” were not adopted at area malls.

This year’s total donations sit at about $137,500 so far, with the money coming from nearly 500 separate donations.

