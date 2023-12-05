Clarksville police issue attempt to locate for missing 3-year-old

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - Clarksville police are asking the public to keep an eye out for a missing 3-year-old.

An attempt to locate has been issued for Jordan Richard Weidner, whose photo was released Tuesday.

Jordan is under the care of his grandparents, who are his legal guardians.

Anyone with information on Jordan’s whereabouts should call the police.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.