Clarksville police issue attempt to locate for missing 3-year-old

3-year-old Jordan Richard Weidner
3-year-old Jordan Richard Weidner(Clarksville Police Department)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 12:03 PM EST
CLARK COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - Clarksville police are asking the public to keep an eye out for a missing 3-year-old.

An attempt to locate has been issued for Jordan Richard Weidner, whose photo was released Tuesday.

Jordan is under the care of his grandparents, who are his legal guardians.

Anyone with information on Jordan’s whereabouts should call the police.

