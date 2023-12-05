DJ accused of killing bartender at Louisville nightclub will not serve jail time after taking plea deal

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man most known for his role as a DJ for Louisville rapper Jack Harlow is taking a plea deal after he was accused of shooting and killing a bartender on Derby Eve.

Ronnie O’Bannon, also known as Lucci, pleaded guilty to reckless homicide in the killing of Kasmira Nash at Vibes Restaurant and Ultra Lounge in 2021. He will not serve any time behind bars.

Videos taken the night of the incident showed a confrontation inside the club before the shooting occurred, but O’Bannon and his lawyers have maintained he acted in self-defense when he shot and killed Nash.

Nash’s family says O’Bannon and several others close to Harlow were able to bypass security that night. They said that O’Bannon entered the facility with a gun that he then used to shoot Nash.

After multiple delays, jury selection for O’Bannon’s trial was set to begin Tuesday, but he pleaded guilty to an amended charge.

Ronnie O’Bannon has pleaded guilty to reckless homicide in the killing of Kasmira Nash at Vibes Restaurant and Lounge in 2021. O’Bannon is most known for his role as a DJ for rapper Jack Harlow. It’s a two and a half year sentence. @wave3news pic.twitter.com/36Jbe5PRpZ — Sean Baute (@seanbaute) December 5, 2023

Attorney Steve Romines told WAVE News because O’Bannon has been on home incarceration for the past two and a half years, the judge found he had sufficient credit to serve no jail time at all.

Romines said they were prepared to go to trial if necessary, but given the stakes of a guilty verdict in a murder trial, the defense decided to settle for this plea deal.

O’Bannon was facing a homicide and tampering with physical evidence charge that will now be a reckless homicide and tampering charge for a two-and-a-half-year sentence.

