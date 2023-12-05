Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Floyd County seeks new ambulance bids

The new request for proposal follows slow ambulance response times and the recent arrest of New Chapel's CEO.
By Mark Stevens
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 6:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Floyd County could decide to end its contract with ambulance provider New Chapel EMS.

County commissioners voted Tuesday on a new proposal for companies to bid on. The county wants any bidders to provide three full-time ambulances and one paramedic chase car. They also want the companies to keep those units in Floyd County only.

The current contractor New Chapel EMS is only required to provide two full-time and one part-time ambulance for 911 service across Floyd County under the current contract.

Because New Chapel also provides ambulance service for neighboring Clark County, its units will cross county lines.

Our Troubleshooter investigation in May revealed New Chapel ambulances were taking an average of 13 minutes to get to a 911 call. Their contract assures they would be faster, around 10 minutes.

New Chapel EMS can bid on the new request for proposal.

New Chapel’s business is also likely under investigation at the moment. Its CEO and co-founder is former Clark County Sheriff Jamey Noel who’s been arrested and charged with 15 felonies, including some charges of having county employees work on New Chapel property.

A state audit is ongoing.

Floyd County wants any bidders to respond by Feb. 1.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Left) Amber Hall
‘Like they dumped their garbage’: Troubleshooters investigate death after hospital visit
2 drivers dead after head-on crash on Taylorsville Lake Road
A child was killed and a mother injured after the child ran into traffic and the mom attempted...
3-year-old killed after running into traffic, mother injured trying to save child, police say
Frankie Garrett
Jeffersonville business owner arrested, charged with theft, corrupt business influence
Coroner identifies man, child killed in Chickasaw neighborhood house fire

Latest News

One Park concept design
Metro Council recommends One Park project receive taxpayer funding; now moves to full council vote
(Left) Amber Hall
‘Like they dumped their garbage’: Troubleshooters investigate death after hospital visit
Applications open for 2024 Pegasus Parade
University of Louisville (UofL)
Former UofL President Donald Swain dies at 92