Floyd County seeks new ambulance bids

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Floyd County could decide to end its contract with ambulance provider New Chapel EMS.

County commissioners voted Tuesday on a new proposal for companies to bid on. The county wants any bidders to provide three full-time ambulances and one paramedic chase car. They also want the companies to keep those units in Floyd County only.

The current contractor New Chapel EMS is only required to provide two full-time and one part-time ambulance for 911 service across Floyd County under the current contract.

Because New Chapel also provides ambulance service for neighboring Clark County, its units will cross county lines.

Our Troubleshooter investigation in May revealed New Chapel ambulances were taking an average of 13 minutes to get to a 911 call. Their contract assures they would be faster, around 10 minutes.

New Chapel EMS can bid on the new request for proposal.

New Chapel’s business is also likely under investigation at the moment. Its CEO and co-founder is former Clark County Sheriff Jamey Noel who’s been arrested and charged with 15 felonies, including some charges of having county employees work on New Chapel property.

A state audit is ongoing.

Floyd County wants any bidders to respond by Feb. 1.

