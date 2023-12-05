Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

FORECAST: Another round of scattered showers this evening

Here's WAVE Meteorologist Brian Goode with the forecast.
By Ryan Hoke
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Final round of scattered showers after sunset, small flurry chance early Wednesday
  • Sunshine and milder air by Thursday
  • System to watch with storms and snow in play by the weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds and scattered showers will fill back in this evening as the sun sets.

A flurry or two cannot be ruled out on the backside of these showers early Wednesday morning as temperatures drop into the 30s. Wednesday is a cold, blustery day with a small flurry chance and abundant cloud cover. Highs will only top out in the 40s during the afternoon.

Clouds will break up Wednesday night, allowing temperatures to dip even lower into the 30s by early Thursday morning. A nice rebound happens by Thursday as the sunshine is back in full force. Highs will reach well into the 50s during the afternoon with a decent breeze.

Friday sees more clouds in advance of our weekend system to watch, but we’ll keep it dry until late Friday night. Highs on Friday will approach 60 degrees.

The heaviest rain and even some thunder will arrive late Saturday as a cold front approaches. Severe weather isn’t entirely off the table for us, but the vast majority of that threat will be southwest of our area.

We’ll watch for some wet snowflakes on Sunday as this system departs with a sharp temperature drop early in the day.

A very light, wet, and brief accumulation of snow isn’t impossible with this.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Here's WAVE Meteorologist Brian Goode with the forecast.
WAVE 11 a.m. - Weather - Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023

Most Read

(Left) Amber Hall
‘Like they dumped their garbage’: Troubleshooters investigate death after hospital visit
A child was killed and a mother injured after the child ran into traffic and the mom attempted...
3-year-old killed after running into traffic, mother injured trying to save child, police say
Frankie Garrett
Jeffersonville business owner arrested, charged with theft, corrupt business influence
Coroner identifies man, child killed in Chickasaw neighborhood house fire

Latest News

Here's WAVE Meteorologist Brian Goode with the forecast.
WAVE 11 a.m. - Weather - Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023
WAVE Weather Blog
SnowTALK! Blog 12/5/23
Here's WAVE Meteorologist Tawana Andrew with the forecast.
WAVE 6 a.m. - Weather - Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023
WAVE Weather Blog
SnowTALK! Blog 12/4/23