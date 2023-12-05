FORECAST: Another round of scattered showers this evening

WEATHER HEADLINES

Final round of scattered showers after sunset, small flurry chance early Wednesday

Sunshine and milder air by Thursday

System to watch with storms and snow in play by the weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds and scattered showers will fill back in this evening as the sun sets.

A flurry or two cannot be ruled out on the backside of these showers early Wednesday morning as temperatures drop into the 30s. Wednesday is a cold, blustery day with a small flurry chance and abundant cloud cover. Highs will only top out in the 40s during the afternoon.

Clouds will break up Wednesday night, allowing temperatures to dip even lower into the 30s by early Thursday morning. A nice rebound happens by Thursday as the sunshine is back in full force. Highs will reach well into the 50s during the afternoon with a decent breeze.

Friday sees more clouds in advance of our weekend system to watch, but we’ll keep it dry until late Friday night. Highs on Friday will approach 60 degrees.

The heaviest rain and even some thunder will arrive late Saturday as a cold front approaches. Severe weather isn’t entirely off the table for us, but the vast majority of that threat will be southwest of our area.

We’ll watch for some wet snowflakes on Sunday as this system departs with a sharp temperature drop early in the day.

A very light, wet, and brief accumulation of snow isn’t impossible with this.

