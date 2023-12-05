FORECAST: Foggy, cloudy start; Showers expected this afternoon

WEATHER HEADLINES

DENSE FOG ADVISORY: South of I-64 until 8 AM EST

Drizzle/sprinkles this morning; better shower chance this afternoon

Quiet to end the workweek before weekend shower chances

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After a cloudy and foggy start with some pockets of light rain and drizzle, additional scattered showers push into the region this afternoon. Today will be cool; expect highs in the 40s. Any remaining showers exit the region overnight. Clouds stick around through Wednesday morning; a flurry or two is possible. Lows tumble into the 30s tonight.

After a morning flurry chance, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies tomorrow. Tomorrow will be slightly colder, but highs will once again top out in the 40s. Partly cloudy skies remain Wednesday night as temperatures drop into the upper 20s and low 30s.

