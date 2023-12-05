Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

FORECAST: Foggy, cloudy start; Showers expected this afternoon

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Country.
By Tawana Andrew
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • DENSE FOG ADVISORY: South of I-64 until 8 AM EST
  • Drizzle/sprinkles this morning; better shower chance this afternoon
  • Quiet to end the workweek before weekend shower chances

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After a cloudy and foggy start with some pockets of light rain and drizzle, additional scattered showers push into the region this afternoon. Today will be cool; expect highs in the 40s. Any remaining showers exit the region overnight. Clouds stick around through Wednesday morning; a flurry or two is possible. Lows tumble into the 30s tonight.

After a morning flurry chance, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies tomorrow. Tomorrow will be slightly colder, but highs will once again top out in the 40s. Partly cloudy skies remain Wednesday night as temperatures drop into the upper 20s and low 30s.

Get the latest information on the free WAVE Weather App.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE...
WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Monday, Dec. 4, 2023

Most Read

(Left) Amber Hall
‘Like they dumped their garbage’: Troubleshooters investigate death after hospital visit
2 killed, 1 critically injured in Chickasaw neighborhood house fire
Frankie Garrett
Jeffersonville business owner arrested, charged with theft, corrupt business influence
A child was killed and a mother injured after the child ran into traffic and the mom attempted...
3-year-old killed after running into traffic, mother injured trying to save child, police say
Aaron Searcy
Man charged after trying to bite LMPD officer while being handcuffed; police say

Latest News

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE...
WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Monday, Dec. 4, 2023
WAVE Weather Blog
SnowTALK! Blog 12/4/23
WAVE Weather Blog
SnowTALK! 12/1
Warning signs of hypothermia include uncontrollable shivering, drowsiness, slurred speech,...
Behind the Forecast: How hypothermia can harm... even in mild weather