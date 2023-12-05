FORECAST: Off & On Rain Showers Today

WEATHER HEADLINES

Passing rain showers into the evening commute

Snow flurries possible later tonight into Wednesday

Watching the weekend setup carefully

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mainly cloudy with passing showers at times. Highs will not warm very much with most areas remaining in the mid to upper 40s. Some pockets of sunshine far west are possible later in the day. Turning breezy and colder tonight with any areas of drizzle changing to snow flurries later tonight.

No travel issues expected as most, if not all, areas will remain above freezing. Clouds look to hold tough through the day with a passing flurry or two possible. It will be cold and blustery with wind gusts over 20 MPH at times. Clearing skies and cold for Wednesday night with lows returning to near or even below the freezing mark.

A larger storm system will head our way by Saturday with rain, thunderstorms, wind and even some snow into Sunday. Stay close to the forecast changes as we get closer.

