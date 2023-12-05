Contact Troubleshooters
Former Clarksville car dealership employee accused of theft, corrupt business practices

Jon Blakely
Jon Blakely(Clark County Jail)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 2:05 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CLARK COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - A former Clarksville car dealership employee is behind bars after he was accused of corrupt business practices.

A release from Indiana State Police said 34-year-old Jon Blakely was arrested Friday as a result of an investigation that began in August.

Blakely is accused of illegally transferring funds from a company credit card to his accounts over one year while he was employed as a general manager for Coyle Chevrolet. ISP said the card was issued to Blakely, but was only supposed to be used for business deals with vehicle wholesalers.

During the investigation, ISP detectives subpoenaed and examined relevant bank and PayPal accounts, as well as business and email records. Detectives believe Blakely illegally transferred of $200,000 in company funds to accounts he privately controlled.

Blakely is currently being held in Clark County Jail facing one count of felony theft and one count of corrupt business practices.

