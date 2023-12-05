Free grocery delivery pilot program starting in Louisville to help address food insecurity

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness (LMPHW) , the Humana Foundation and Kroger are teaming up to provide free grocery delivery to Healthy Start families in Louisville.

Groceries will be delivered directly to families’ front doors as part of the pilot program.

“We know many of these families don’t have their own transportation,” said Connie Mendel, director and interim chief health strategist at LMPHW. “They also reside in areas where there are few opportunities to purchase healthy nutritious foods such as fruits and vegetables and whole grains. We are excited to partner with Kroger and the Humana Foundation to bring healthy foods to their homes, removing that transportation barrier.”

The Healthy Start program serves about 225 families with children under the age of 18 living in the following five Louisville ZIP codes:

40203

40208

40210

40211

40212

Reducing infant mortality by helping families have healthy pregnancies and deliver healthy, full-term babies is one of the goals of this pilot program. The infant mortality rate for Black residents in living in west Louisville is more than triple the rate of the Louisville Metro area as a whole, according to a release.

Healthy Start families can start enrolling in the pilot program in January and the free delivery service will last for one year. Once that period is done, the pilot program will be evaluated and could be expanded if it’s viewed as a success. Families with Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits can also use those benefits when ordering groceries for free delivery.

The Humana Foundation supported the pilot program with a grant of $144,500 and Kroger will be providing free delivery memberships to families, as well as incentives for participation. LMPHW will be providing education and enrollment assistance to families, as well as coordinate the evaluation of the project.

“At Kroger, we’re all-in on eliminating hunger in the areas we serve through our Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Initiative,” Kroger’s Louisville Division President Jake Cannon said. “We’re proud of our ability to reach past a storefront with Kroger Delivery and serve fresh groceries right to the front door of those who need access most. We’re honored to partner on this program, which we believe will have the ability to scale based on the needs of our Louisville community.”

“The Humana Foundation is proud to enable consistent and reliable access to healthy food for the people who need it most in Louisville and beyond,” CEO of the Humana Foundation Tiffany Benjamin said. “We know many families live in multi-generational homes with seniors and school-aged youth. Through the unique partnership with Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness, and Kroger, we know that while mothers and children under age five will receive the immediate benefit of this program, siblings and seniors will surely benefit from access to nutrition education and healthy food in the home.”

