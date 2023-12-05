Jury awards $31 million in LMPD police chase trial

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A jury awards 31 million dollars in the trial of an LMPD officer and driver who were sued after a deadly crash.

The chase happened back in July of 2021.

The lawsuit claims LMPD officer Benjamin Sullivan violated department policy while trying to pull over Larry Williams.

Security Camera video showed Williams speeding through an intersection at 90 miles an hour at Hodge and Broadway, hitting two cars, and the moped 22-year-old Trevon Mitchell was on.

Mitchell died from his injuries. Several others were hurt.

The lawsuit claimed Sullivan violated policy that says officers can only chase after suspects involved in violent felonies or driving stolen vehicles. None applied to this case.

The jury awarded Mitchell’s estate and four other victims money for pain and suffering, funeral expenses, medical expenses and more.

The jury found Sullivan must pay 3% of the verdict and Williams must pay 97%.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.