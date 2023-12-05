Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Jury awards $31 million in LMPD police chase trial

By WAVE Staff and Samantha Murray
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 11:18 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A jury awards 31 million dollars in the trial of an LMPD officer and driver who were sued after a deadly crash.

The chase happened back in July of 2021.

The lawsuit claims LMPD officer Benjamin Sullivan violated department policy while trying to pull over Larry Williams.

Security Camera video showed Williams speeding through an intersection at 90 miles an hour at Hodge and Broadway, hitting two cars, and the moped 22-year-old Trevon Mitchell was on.

Mitchell died from his injuries. Several others were hurt.

The lawsuit claimed Sullivan violated policy that says officers can only chase after suspects involved in violent felonies or driving stolen vehicles. None applied to this case.

The jury awarded Mitchell’s estate and four other victims money for pain and suffering, funeral expenses, medical expenses and more.

The jury found Sullivan must pay 3% of the verdict and Williams must pay 97%.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov....
State lottery allows ‘winners’ to keep the money after posting wrong Powerball numbers
Man in hospital after shooting in Portland neighborhood
2 killed, 1 critically injured in Chickasaw neighborhood house fire
The dog abandoned at Bourbon City Dog Park last month has been adopted.
Dog abandoned at Bardstown dog park has been adopted
A family is demanding answers after a 5-year-old girl was left alone on a school bus for hours...
5-year-old left alone on school bus for hours, father says

Latest News

Public meeting held for One Park Development Project brings out varying opinions
Hank Sutherland was a patient in the hospital’s Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU). He died...
Family makes annual ‘Hanksgiving’ donation to Norton Children’s Hospital in memory of son
Louisville firefighters were called Monday morning to Cecil Avenue.
2 killed, 1 critically injured in Chickasaw neighborhood house fire
The new Derby City Gaming offers sports betting and simulcasting, multiple dining choices,...
New gaming business expected to attract more people to downtown Louisville