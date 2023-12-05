Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Lexington man wins big on scratch-off ticket

Ricardo Vasquez purchased the Pink Diamond ticket last month at the Speedway on Winchester...
Ricardo Vasquez purchased the Pink Diamond ticket last month at the Speedway on Winchester Road in Lexington.(Kentucky Lottery)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 10:26 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington man was in disbelief after he won $100,000 on a Kentucky Lottery scratch-off ticket.

Ricardo Vasquez purchased the Pink Diamond ticket last month at the Speedway on Winchester Road in Lexington.

Vasquez had just gotten to his car when he began to scratch the ticket off. He soon realized he had matched the candle symbol to win the game’s $100,000 top prize.

“I first thought it was $100, but then there were more zeroes,” Vasquez said. “I couldn’t believe it!”

“Funny thing is, when I walked up to the counter, I said to the clerk, “Give me the winning ticket.”

“I was so excited. I went back in the store, and I told her [store clerk], ‘I won, I won,’” Vasquez told lottery officials.

Vasquez received a check for $71,500 after taxes. He told officials he plans to pay off his car and put the rest in the bank.

Speedway will receive $1,000 for selling the winning ticket.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Left) Amber Hall
‘Like they dumped their garbage’: Troubleshooters investigate death after hospital visit
A child was killed and a mother injured after the child ran into traffic and the mom attempted...
3-year-old killed after running into traffic, mother injured trying to save child, police say
Frankie Garrett
Jeffersonville business owner arrested, charged with theft, corrupt business influence
2 killed, 1 critically injured in Chickasaw neighborhood house fire
FORECAST: Off & On Rain Showers Today

Latest News

21-year-old Austin Devillez and 22-year-old Hailey Ditzer
Shoplifting arrest leads to discovery of children left in van with drugs
3-year-old Jordan Richard Weidner
Clarksville police issue attempt to locate for missing 3-year-old
Free grocery delivery pilot program starting in Louisville to help address food insecurity
Ronnie O'Bannon
DJ accused of killing bartender at Louisville nightclub will not serve jail time after taking plea deal
DJ accused of killing bartender at Louisville nightclub will not serve jail time after taking...
DJ accused of killing bartender at Louisville nightclub will not serve jail time after taking plea d