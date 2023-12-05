Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

LMDC holds 37th annual ‘Coat a Kid’ shopping spree

LMDC holds 37th annual 'Coat A Kid'
LMDC holds 37th annual 'Coat A Kid'(WAVE)
By WAVE Staff and Samantha Murray
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 4:02 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Department of Corrections is working to help local kids stay bundled up this holiday season.

Tuesday members of the FOP Lodge 77 went shopping for their 37th Annual “Coat a Kid” event. Corrections employees helped kids load up their carts at Meijer on Preston Highway.

Each got to pick out a new coat, clothes and toys for Christmas.

“Coat a Kid” started 37 years ago with just four children and the department spending $200. This year, they’re helping more than 75 kids and will spend more than $20,000!

“It’s amazing when you take these kids shopping, and instead of getting something for themselves, they want something for their sister or brother, because they want to be able to wrap something up and put it under the tree,” FOP Lodge 77 President Daniel Johnson said. “It’s really an amazing thing to do each year. As long as I’m around this thing is going to keep going.”

The bill for the shopping spree is covered by money raised at weekly LMDC bingo nights.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Left) Amber Hall
‘Like they dumped their garbage’: Troubleshooters investigate death after hospital visit
2 drivers dead after head-on crash on Taylorsville Lake Road
A child was killed and a mother injured after the child ran into traffic and the mom attempted...
3-year-old killed after running into traffic, mother injured trying to save child, police say
Frankie Garrett
Jeffersonville business owner arrested, charged with theft, corrupt business influence
Coroner identifies man, child killed in Chickasaw neighborhood house fire

Latest News

Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
Clarksville police say missing 3-year-old has been found safe
FORECAST: Another round of scattered showers this evening
Jon Blakely
Former Clarksville car dealership employee accused of theft, corrupt business practices
2 drivers dead after head-on crash on Taylorsville Lake Road