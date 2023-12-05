LMDC holds 37th annual ‘Coat a Kid’ shopping spree

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Department of Corrections is working to help local kids stay bundled up this holiday season.

Tuesday members of the FOP Lodge 77 went shopping for their 37th Annual “Coat a Kid” event. Corrections employees helped kids load up their carts at Meijer on Preston Highway.

Each got to pick out a new coat, clothes and toys for Christmas.

“Coat a Kid” started 37 years ago with just four children and the department spending $200. This year, they’re helping more than 75 kids and will spend more than $20,000!

“It’s amazing when you take these kids shopping, and instead of getting something for themselves, they want something for their sister or brother, because they want to be able to wrap something up and put it under the tree,” FOP Lodge 77 President Daniel Johnson said. “It’s really an amazing thing to do each year. As long as I’m around this thing is going to keep going.”

The bill for the shopping spree is covered by money raised at weekly LMDC bingo nights.

