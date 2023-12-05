Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

LMPD investigating deadly collision on Taylorsville Lake Road

By WAVE Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 1:01 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - At least one person is dead after a collision involving two vehicles happened in Louisville near Shelby and Spencer counties.

Louisville Metro police were called to the 5800 block of Taylorsville Lake Road on Tuesday at 12:15 p.m.

This is currently all the information available at this time as LMPD continues to investigate.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Left) Amber Hall
‘Like they dumped their garbage’: Troubleshooters investigate death after hospital visit
A child was killed and a mother injured after the child ran into traffic and the mom attempted...
3-year-old killed after running into traffic, mother injured trying to save child, police say
Frankie Garrett
Jeffersonville business owner arrested, charged with theft, corrupt business influence
2 killed, 1 critically injured in Chickasaw neighborhood house fire
FORECAST: Off & On Rain Showers Today

Latest News

Free grocery delivery pilot program starting in Louisville to help address food insecurity
Ronnie O'Bannon
DJ accused of killing bartender at Louisville nightclub will not serve jail time after taking plea deal
LFD crews were called Tuesday morning to South 4th Street.
No one hurt fire after vacant apartment in Old Louisville catches fire
Make a donation to the 2023 WAVE Angel-A-Thon
Make a donation to the 2023 WAVE Angel-A-Thon
No one hurt fire after vacant apartment in Old Louisville catches fire