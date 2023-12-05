Contact Troubleshooters
Louisville Bats sold to Diamond Baseball Holdings

Louisville Slugger Field
Louisville Slugger Field(WAVE News)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 5:37 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Bats have a new owner.

On Monday, the Bats announced its sale to Diamond Baseball Holdings, an organization that owns and operates select minor league baseball clubs affiliated with Major League Baseball.

“We are thrilled to welcome DBH to Louisville and eager for the future of the Bats under their leadership, alongside Greg, Michele and the staff,” said Mayor Craig Greenberg. “They share in our vision to transform Louisville through this partnership and to contribute to the vibrancy of downtown, and their expertise in Minor League Baseball will greatly benefit the Bats.”

The Bats will continue under the leadership of Louisville native and Team President, Greg Galiette.

“On behalf of my team, I want to thank the Katzoffs for their guidance and partnership over the past nine years. We are delighted by the continued support from our Mayor, and grateful to the Reds for their continued partnership in their thriving player development system,” said Galiette. “It’s an exciting day in Louisville as we turn the page on a new chapter of professional baseball in our community. DBH will provide incredible resources for the Bats and help us elevate and expand the experience our fans have come to know and love.”

What was once coined as the Redbirds, the club is famous for becoming the first minor league team to draw more than one million fans in a single season in 1983, a release said.

Fans need not worry - the Bats will continue to call Louisville Slugger Stadium home.

“We are thrilled to welcome the Louisville Bats to our portfolio of clubs,” said Pat Battle and Peter Freund, Executive Chairman and CEO of Diamond Baseball Holdings, respectively. “Louisville Slugger Field is a top tier facility, and we would like to thank the City of Louisville and Stuart Katzoff for their instrumental efforts in creating one of Triple-A’s leading ballparks. We look forward to continuing to build on the incredible fan experience and meaningful relationship with the Louisville community and maintaining our strong partnership with the Cincinnati Reds for years to come.”

