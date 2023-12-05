Contact Troubleshooters
Louisville woman talks diabetes, new book on ‘Today’ show

David and Wendy Novak.
David and Wendy Novak.(PRNewswire)
By WAVE Staff and Samantha Murray
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 4:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville woman is sharing her journey with diabetes with the country, thanks to an appearance on the “Today” show Tuesday morning.

Wendy Novak is a philanthropist who’s married to Yum Brands CEO David Novak.

At age 71, she’s written a book called “Diabetes and Me” which encourages others living with the disease to live life to the fullest.

Novak was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes when she was 7 years old. She says her father was diabetic too but kept it secret from the rest of the family.

Novak’s diagnosis didn’t stop her from doing the things she loved, playing sports and becoming a mom. In 2013, Wendy, her husband, David, and their daughter, Ashley, established the ‘Wendy Novak Diabetes Center’ at Norton Healthcare, which has since become an Institute.

Their goal is to help people of all ages manage diabetes while they still live a full life.

“I would like that legacy, for every kid that has diabetes, to know that the world is wide open to them and they can do anything they want,” Novak said on the “Today” show.

The Wendy Novak Diabetes Institute helps patients and families through the highs and lows of managing diabetes.

Proceeds from the sale of Novak’s book will benefit the institute.

