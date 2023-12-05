Contact Troubleshooters
Make a donation to the 2023 WAVE Angel-A-Thon

Angel-a-thon WAVE
By WAVE Staff
Updated: moments ago
CLICK OR TAP HERE TO DONATE

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Each year, WAVE News partners with the Salvation Army to promote and volunteer for Angel Tree.

The program provides toys, clothing and food to families in need each Christmas.

This year’s Angel-A-Thon will be held on Dec. 5 from 6 a.m. until 8 p.m. The money raised will allow the Salvation Army to purchase toys, clothes and other items for children whose “angels” were not adopted at area malls.

To donate, call (502) 571-3333 or donations can be made online at www.salvationarmylouisville.org.

