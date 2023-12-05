Metro Council recommends One Park project receive taxpayer funding; now moves to full council vote

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Metro Council’s Labor and Economic Development Committee voted Tuesday to recommend a TIF district be created to help fund the newly proposed One Park Development project. The final vote was 6-2.

Of the eight members on the committee, only council members Tammy Hawkins (D-1) and Donna Purvis (D-5) voted against the recommendation.

The discussion was about whether the more than $500 million project should receive about $114 million of its funding through Tax Increment Financing, or TIF. TIF funds are fronted by the government (taxpayer dollars) to fund the building of a project that is expected to repay that deficit through increased property and sales taxes once the development is completed.

If completed, One Park would include an 18-story building and include hundreds of condos and apartments, hotel space, shops and other businesses to the corner of Lexington Road and Grinstead Drive.

Critics of the project argue that the area doesn’t need a development this large or expensive, or would rather the developer front the funding for the project themselves. Others argue the development doesn’t meet the requirements to receive TIF funding in the first place.

In Kentucky, to qualify for TIF funding, a development must meet a few requirements.

Typically, developers must argue that:

The development will be built in a “blighted” area

The development will help the community in the long-run

The development could not be completed without the use of public funds

You can learn more about what developments qualify for TIF funding here.

One point of discussion that’s prevented some council members from getting on board with the project is the development’s commitment to providing affordable housing units. In the original agreement for the project, developers agreed to have 10% of created units deemed “affordable housing.”

That number was later amended to 7% by developers, who cited increased construction costs and inflation.

During the committee meeting, councilwoman Hawkins said it was one of the reasons she would not vote to provide TIF funding to the project.

The planning commission approved the project in 2019, but officials at Jefferson Development Group and Deputy Mayor Pat Mulloy argued Tuesday that the project could not be completed without the TIF funding.

The committee ultimately sided with developers by recommending TIF funding be used. The ordinance to create a TIF district now moves to the full metro council, who will consider the legislation on Thursday.

