Mystery canine respiratory illness reported by veterinarians across country

Kentucky and Indiana have not issued an official confirmation of cases.
By David Mattingly
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 5:15 PM EST
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - From New Hampshire to Oregon, veterinarians are reporting canine patients with symptoms including loss of appetite, trouble breathing, constant coughing and extreme lethargy.

The illness is described as something like kennel cough. Instead of the dog coughing for just a couple of weeks, current patients are showing symptoms for 6 to 8 weeks. It can also lead to pneumonia.

So far, no one has pinpointed a virus or bacteria that might be causing it and there is no test for it.

Indiana is on a list of states where similar symptoms are being reported by vets. But at the state level, there is no official confirmation.

“It’s hard because in order to have an official diagnosis or confirmed case, we have to have some sort of a test that can tell us this is definitely what we have,” Dr. Melissa Justice, director of small animal programs for the Indiana State Board of Animal Health, said.  “And the challenge that we’re facing in this situation is we just don’t know what’s causing these animals to exhibit these clinical signs of illness. So, it’s impossible for us to say that we have confirmed cases or official cases.”

The Kentucky Veterinary Medical Association (KVMA) has also not issued an official confirmation of cases.

KVMA President Ben Redmond distributed a letter on Nov. 28, asking vets and owners to keep an eye out for symptoms.

“Boarding facilities, daycare facilities and dog parks,” Redmond said, “If your pet has pre-existing health conditions or underlying health concerns, you may want to re-think those situations.”

