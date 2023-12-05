Notre Dame joins partners IBM, Meta in launching ‘AI Alliance’ coalition

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The University of Notre Dame has announced that it will be joining multiple partner organizations in launching the “AI Alliance” on Tuesday.

The alliance is a broad, international coalition of organizations with a shared goal of working across numerous aspects of artificial intelligence, including education, research, development, deployment, and governance. The AI Alliance is led by IBM and Meta and includes software specialists such as AMD, as well as creators of open-source AI tools.

Through the range and diversity of its partners, the AI Alliance plans to “shape the evolution of AI in ways that better reflect the needs and the complexity of our societies.”

“Innovations in artificial intelligence offer, at the same time, the promise of serving the common good and the threat of undermining it. It is critical that we engage serious ethical questions about AI alongside the technological,” said University President Rev. John I. Jenkins, C.S.C. “Notre Dame has long been a place for researching and reflecting on the ethical implications of science and technology, and we are pleased that through the AI Alliance we will be able to lend a distinctive voice and perspective to the conversation about building technologies that are both innovative and ethical.”

The university joins other collegiate partners in the alliance, such as Cornell University, Dartmouth College, the University of California, Berkeley’s College of Computing, Data Science, and Society, Yale University, and many others.

The university says it hopes its participation in the coalition will draw upon already-established strengths Notre Dame has in ethics research, applied technology ethics, values-based technology education, and data science.

To learn more about the AI Alliance, click here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.