Public meeting held for One Park Development Project brings out varying opinions

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Back in 2019, there were a dozen public meetings about the 18-story tall project, which looks to bring hundreds of condos and apartments, shops, and more to the corner of Lexington Road and Grinstead Drive.

On Monday, there was yet another public meeting as the plan is set to be presented to metro council.

The majority of the people at the meeting came with hopes of slowing down or even stopping the project altogether.

Unfortunately for them, it might be too little too late.

“This project is still just too large and too tall,” said one speaker.

The planning commission approved the project in 2019. But some people who live in the area still disapprove.

“I think there’s little in this project that’s going to attract businesses to Louisville. I think it’s deceptive and I think it’s a pig in a poke,” said one woman.

“I’m not against development, but this project is insanely large for the area. The people around there don’t want it, so please don’t use our tax money to pay for something we don’t want around,” a man said.

“Sadly, developers promise much and often deliver little,” a woman said.

But not everyone there was against the project.

“The One Park Project with affirm our city’s commitment to the future of urban development and help us remain competitive to attract and retain economic investment, talent, and visitors,” a speaker said.

“Let’s think past the negativity. The city has to go forward, and it takes a long time and a lot of effort,” said another.

After about an hour and a half of comments, speakers got some bad news from a lawyer representing the developers.

“I know a number of people in the audience don’t like the project. But in that case, the project has been approved from a zoning perspective,” said James Parsons.

Parsons informed everyone the meeting was about whether Louisville Metro should grant the tax incentives.

Some of the talk was about Tax Increment Financing, or TIF.

“UofL’s basketball program had a more successful program last year than TIFs have in the Commonwealth of Kentucky,” one man said.

A TIF is a development tool used to finance infrastructure improvements by designating future tax gains from the development for the improvements.

“The area on which this project will sit and which will have to meet three requirements for TIF financing, simply is not blighted, it does not meet the criteria, and therefore any vote to approve this ordinance would be ignoring the law,” said a speaker.

Parsons said the area does meet three of seven factors that make it eligible.

“The TIF act should be interpreted broadly quite frankly. To encourage investment. And that’s the whole purpose here,” he said.

The Economic Development Committee will meet tomorrow to discuss the project further. Then it’ll go to the full metro council next Thursday.

