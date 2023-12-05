Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Shoplifting arrest leads to discovery of children left in van with drugs

21-year-old Austin Devillez and 22-year-old Hailey Ditzer
21-year-old Austin Devillez and 22-year-old Hailey Ditzer(Vanderburgh County Jail)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 12:06 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Two people are facing charges after police say they were caught stealing from a store.

According to a release, police were contacted for a shoplifting incident at Walmart on Monday night.

Officers say when they arrived they were told 21-year-old Austin Devillez was the suspected thief.

Police were told Devillez had taken items from the store without paying for them.

While searching him, officers say they found a green leafy substance and a white crystalline substance on Devillez.

Further investigation revealed Devillez entered the store with a woman later identified as 22-year-old Hailey Ditzer. Police also discovered the two had left two children in a van in a parking lot while they were in the store.

Police say when searching the van they found a man and two children inside.

A release shows paraphernalia, a rifle, and drugs were also found in the van.

Devillez and Ditzer were both arrested for neglect of a dependant and possession.

Police say DCS was called for the children and the man in the van was released.

21-year-old Austin Devillez
21-year-old Austin Devillez(Vanderburgh County Jail)
22-year-old Hailey Ditzer
22-year-old Hailey Ditzer(Vanderburgh County Jail)

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Left) Amber Hall
‘Like they dumped their garbage’: Troubleshooters investigate death after hospital visit
A child was killed and a mother injured after the child ran into traffic and the mom attempted...
3-year-old killed after running into traffic, mother injured trying to save child, police say
Frankie Garrett
Jeffersonville business owner arrested, charged with theft, corrupt business influence
2 killed, 1 critically injured in Chickasaw neighborhood house fire
FORECAST: Off & On Rain Showers Today

Latest News

LMPD investigating deadly collision on Taylorsville Lake Road
3-year-old Jordan Richard Weidner
Clarksville police issue attempt to locate for missing 3-year-old
Free grocery delivery pilot program starting in Louisville to help address food insecurity
Ronnie O'Bannon
DJ accused of killing bartender at Louisville nightclub will not serve jail time after taking plea deal