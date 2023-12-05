Contact Troubleshooters
SnowTALK! Blog 12/5/23

By Brian Goode
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 10:32 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -

Small clipper-like system passing through today. Mostly with showers with perhaps a few ice pellets mixed in.

A colder profile is expected tonight so any moisture around looks to be in the form of flurries. No travel impacts.

Cold on Wednesday with warming kicking in for Thursday.

That leads to the larger storm system for this weekend. More on that in today’s video!

